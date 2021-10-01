TV chef John Whaite is already becoming a Strictly 2021 favourite. He’s wowed audiences with his dancing skills alongside partner Johannes Radebe and the pair are making history as the show’s first ever male same-sex couple. Here’s everything you need to know about the baker-turned-dancer, including his career so far and who he’s dating.

John Whaite’s Job

As many will know, 33-year-old Whaite is a successful baker, TV personality, and cookbook author. He first hit the public eye when he won The Great British Bakeoff in 2012 at 23 years old. It was the third series of the show.

Ever since, the star has made a name for himself on television, appearing on shows such as This Morning, What’s Cooking? The Alan Titchmarsh Show and Sunday Brunch.

As well as his work on TV, Whaite has also authored four cookbooks: John Whaite Bakes, John Whaite Bakes At Home, Perfect Plates In 5 Ingredients, and Comfort: Food To Soothe The Soul.

In addition, he even has his own cookery school, named John Whaite’s Kitchen. Impressive, huh?

The baker hails from Chorley in Lancashire, and attended the University of Manchester to study law, before going to Le Cordon Bleu to take cookery classes.

John Whaite’s Strictly Journey So Far

So far, Whaite has performed the tango to New Order’s Blue Monday. He received a high score of 30, with two sevens and two eights from the judges.

Speaking about taking part on the show before it began, Whaite said: “I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.”

He added: “What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion.”

In the hours before his first performance, Whaite revealed that he would be channelling his alter ego Dante on the dance floor. “I can't smile actually because I'm Dante, the tango master,” he explained on his Instagram stories.

John Whaite’s Instagram

Whaite is on Instagram at @john_whaite and has nearly 150k followers.

He posts regularly, including now snaps and short videos of his Strictly journey. The baker also shares foodie tips and snippets of his personal life on the platform.

John Whaite’s Relationship Status

Whaite has been in a relationship with partner Paul Atkins since 2008, when they reportedly met in Manchester.

Atkins is said to be a graphic designer, and the pair live together in Leeds currently. They actually got engaged recently, but do not seem to be married just yet. John and Paul have a dog named Abel together.