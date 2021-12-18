The Jonas Brothers Got Joe Biden To Participate In A “Bing Bong” TikTok Video

“Joe Byron” has gone viral once again. During a recent White House visit, the Jonas Brothers filmed a TikTok to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. To spread the word, the musical trio of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas even recruited a special guest to get in on the “bing bong!” TikTok audio trend: President Joe Biden himself.

The 17-second clip, which both the band and Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared on Friday, Dec. 17, featured voiceover dialogue from viral Sidetalk “one-minute street show” interviews. Joe began the video by lip-syncing, “Bing bong!” before Nick jumped in to mouth, “Are you vaccinated?” Then, Kevin popped out of a box, answering, “Yes, sir!” Later, Nick asked, “Who’s the president, man?” to which both brothers replied, “Byron!”

After the trio took turns miming a line about wanting the president to take them out to dinner, the audio track cuts, and Kevin asks their cameraman, “Did we get it?” And — surprise — Biden appears, answering, “You got it!” After Nick shared the TikTok to Instagram, POTUS replied, “It’s pronounced Biden, guys — thanks for stopping by!”

The commander in chief was hardly the only public figure to take notice of the musicians’ posts: Sarah Hyland, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Ryan Tedder, and Wilmer Valderrama were among those to add Instagram comments. Meanwhile, the original video, which the musicians captioned “EYYYY YOOOO,” racked up more than 1.7 million “likes” in less than 24 hours, on TikTok alone.

The Jo Bros had been at the White House filming the In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season holiday concert, which PBS is slated to air on Dec. 21. Also performing at the Jennifer Garner-hosted event are: Camila Cabello, Pentatonix, Eric Church, Norah Jones, Billy Porter, Andrea Bocelli, and more.

While visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to perform festive holiday songs, Pentatonix also shot a video to encourage fans to get a COVID-19 booster. “We can’t shout ‘get your booster’ from the rooftops of the White House, so we asked @PTXofficial to do us one better,” the official White House account captioned the video, adding a link for users to find a booster or vaccine appointment in their areas. In the 18-second video, the a cappella group sang: “Get your booster / Just like a seat for a little kid / Just like the heat from a rocket ship / Sometimes all you need is a booster.”

The Jonas Brothers and Pentatonix join a growing list of singers who have shared a similar message from the White House. In July, for example, Olivia Rodrigo appeared in a video with Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Ciara met with First Lady Jill Biden in November to promote childhood vaccinations. “I am in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” Rodrigo said in a speech in the White House briefing room. “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated.”