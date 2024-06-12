Jonathan Bailey Reveals The Challenges Of Filming Bridgerton Season 3

For Jonathan Bailey, filming Bridgerton Series 3 was particularly challenging.

The actor, who plays Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix drama, recently appeared on Variety‘s Actors on Actors series opposite Naomi Watts. During their conversation, Bailey revealed he was working on Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers, and Wicked at the same time.

“The gymnastics of that, I cannot believe it,” Watts said of his packed filming schedule. “So you were shooting in different countries — not just different sets — with different accents.”

Although his itinerary felt “fine at the time,” Bailey said his changing hairstyles was the most difficult part of working on three projects simultaneously. “I had a perm for Bridgerton, and they were straightening my hair for Tim [in Fellow Travelers],” he explained.

“Oh, my God! How do you even have any hair left? Did it not fall out?” Watts asked, to which Bailey replied, “I went on holiday, and my hair looked like coral — as in, it was underwater, just floating around. There were moments where [doing all these shows] meshed together in a kooky way.”

Bailey also revealed he has videos on his phone that he “was crying looking at,” as they captured him wearing a “1950s tie and jacket” for Fellow Travelers, and then Nike sweatpants for his Wicked rehearsals.

Jonathan Bailey in Netflix’s Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/NETFLIX

As for how he managed such a busy schedule at the time, the actor said “there’s something to be said for just freefalling,” adding, “Not having enough time, and just going on instincts. But it was progressive.”

This isn’t the first time Bailey has recalled working on Bridgerton Season 3. In November 2023, the actor appeared on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show and discussed filming the Netflix series alongside the upcoming Wicked adaptation, in which he’ll play Fiyero, and Showtime’s Fellow Travelers, which follows the decades-long romance of two men during the 1980s AIDs crisis.

Speaking to the Radio Andy host, Bailey revealed what his schedule looked like after wrapping up filming on Fellow Travelers.

“I finished that day, went straight to the airport, slept for about four hours. Got picked up from Heathrow, went straight to a Regency ball, got my hair curled. And then I stayed there for two days,” he said. “Then on the last day, I went to the Oz Dust ball and I danced with Ari [Ariana Grande] ... I didn’t have a day off.”