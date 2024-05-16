Since the tension-filled Bridgerton Season 2 premiered more than two years ago, fans have been eager to see Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as parents.

Ashley felt much the same. “I’d love to see them have a baby, to put it simply,” she told People in 2022. “Maybe that will happen, maybe it won’t. But hopefully, it will.”

Now that Season 3 is finally here, do Kate and Anthony have children? Or will parenthood — much like their romance — be a slow burn?

Kate & Anthony’s Babies In The Books

While fans wait to see what Season 3 has in store for #Kanthony, they can look to the Bridgerton books for a sense of what to expect. After the events of The Viscount Who Loved Me, the couple do indeed become parents. In fact, they welcome four children in total: Edmund, Miles, Charlotte, and Mary.

Their firstborn’s name is a tribute to the late Bridgerton patriarch, Edmund, who was killed by a bee sting as seen during a Season 2 flashback. And of course, the youngest daughter’s namesake is Kate’s mom, Mary Sharma.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

There’s a sweet moment in The Viscount Who Loved Me’s epilogue where Anthony turns 39 — officially surpassing his late father’s lifetime — and speaks to Edmund’s portrait for hours, filling him in about his children and grandchildren.

The Bridgerton Timeline Says...

So, how soon should viewers expect Kate and Anthony’s mom-and-dad era?

According to Bridgerton scribe Julia Quinn’s website, their first child is born in 1815 — a year after their wedding. It’s also worth noting that their child is a year younger than Daphne and Simon’s firstborn. Given these clues, Kate and Anthony’s child should be appearing very soon.

With that being said, the show doesn’t always follow the family details set forth in the books. For example, in the novels, Daphne and Simone’s firstborn is a daughter named Amelia. On screen, it’s a little boy named August. So anything is possible. But whatever Kate and Anthony’s journey to parenthood looks like, expect it to be a happy one.

Colin Hutton/Netflix

“With them, we’re not really interested in introducing any big new conflicts into their relationship,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Entertainment Weekly. “We feel like they’ve been through the hard stuff, and we want viewers to get to see them in a more playful, lovey space.”

Whether that space involves parenthood is TBD, but even if little Edmund doesn’t make his debut in Season 3, a pregnancy announcement could be near.