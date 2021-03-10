Netflix’s regency-era romance Bridgerton has become a streaming obsession of many in recent months, and one dashing fan-favourite to emerge from the hit adaptation is that of Jonathan Bailey, otherwise known as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton. If you can’t get enough Bailey in your life, you’re in luck, because the actor has a string of equally brilliant pre-Bridgerton on-screen credits under his belt, many of which are available to stream right now. So, here are 7 TV shows and movies to watch with Jonathan Bailey as you sit in anticipation of Bridgerton season 2.

Offering fans a taste of what to expect from Bridgerton’s sophomore outing, Bailey recently teased season 2 will be “more exciting and convoluted and sexier.” Prior to his appearance in the smash-hit drama, which, as the Independent reports, recently became Netflix’s most-watched original series ever, Bailey has enjoyed a long and varied acting career, appearing in hit TV dramas opposite Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman, noughties teen classics, a Phoebe Waller Bridge-penned Channel 4 comedy, and much more.

The full list of Bailey-inspired streaming suggestions can be discovered below, all of which are sure to carry you through the wait for Bridgerton’s hotly-anticipated return.

Broadchurch This hit ITV whodunnit takes place within the fictional coastal town of Broadchurch, which becomes the unlikely setting of a series of high-profile crimes. Throughout the drama, Bailey appears as local Broadchurch Echo reporter Olly Stevens, who just so happens to be the nephew of the woman at the centre of investigating the town’s crimes, DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman). Watch on Brit Box

St. Trinian’s This 2007 reboot centres on a group of rebellious teens who muster up a plan to save the notorious St Trinian's girls school, which finds itself on the brink of financial collapse. In the comedy, Bailey stars alongside an all-star British cast, including the likes of Gemma Arterton, Lily Cole, Stephen Fry, Russell Brand, and many more. Watch on Amazon Prime

Crashing Written and created by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this 2016 Channel 4 comedy revolves around a group of twenty-somethings who reside together as property guardians in an abandoned hospital. Throughout the series, Bailey plays the hyper-sexual character of Sam, starring alongside Waller-Bridge, Louise Ford, Damien Molony, Julie Dray, Adrian Scarborough and Amit Shah. Watch on All 4

Me and Mrs Jones Sarah Alexander stars in this 2012 BBC comedy as Gemma Jones, who balances a complex life filled with love, sex and motherhood. In the series, Bailey appears as Gemma’s adult son Alfie, starring alongside Neil Morrissey and Robert Sheehan of Misfits fame. Watch on Amazon Prime

The Mercy This 2017 biographical drama is based on the true story of Donald Crowhurst’s disastrous attempt to complete the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race back in 1968. In the James Marsh-directed flick, Bailey portrays the character of Wheeler, starring opposite the likes of Rachel Weisz and Academy Award-winner Colin Firth. Watch on Amazon Prime

Hooten & The Lady This short-lived adventure drama centres on an unlikely pairing who set out on a journey across the globe to find answers for some of the world’s greatest mysteries. Throughout the series, Bailey appears as the recurring character of Edward, starring opposite a central cast consisting of Michael Landes, Ophelia Lovibond, and Jessica Hynes, among others. Watch on Sky On Demand and Amazon Prime