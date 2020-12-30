Netflix has given us yet another show to obsess over. The Regency era romance drama from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, Bridgerton, is based on a book series by Julia Quinn and is a refreshing cocktail of Pride & Prejudice meets Gossip Girl meets Outlander, given its steamy sex scenes, period setting, and mysterious gossip columnist.

The first season of Bridgerton follows the debut matchmaking season of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the wealthy Bridgerton family. As she tries to lure eligible suitors to find a good husband, her elder brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), now that man of the house after their father's death, gets in her way with his overbearing over-protectiveness. Enter Anthony's old friend Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), who has vowed never to marry. So of course Daphne and Simon strike up a deal to be in a fake relationship. And of course, they fall in love over the course of the series. It's all an addictive little steamy, sexy, frilly good time.

But will there be more where this season came from? Here's everything we know about Bridgerton Season 2.

Is Bridgerton Season 2 Officially A Go?

Not quite. There's been no official announcement from Netflix just yet, but given the show's popularity chances are high that there will be a Season 2 is coming. In fact, Production Weekly, a trade publication that follows film and TV shoots, reported back in November that Bridgerton Season 2 was slated to begin filming in March of 2021. Still, it could be a long time until there's an official release date.

What Will Bridgerton Season 2 Be About?

Netflix

With Daphne and Simon finding their happily ever after, what will the series follow from now on? Well, there are eight Bridgerton children, after all and Quinn has written eight books about each of them finding love. She's also written The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, a novel that offers up second epilogues to each of the books, diving deeper into every Bridgerton sibling. So there is a TON of source material to draw from.

If Bridgerton Season 2 dives into the second book in Quinn's series, the show will turn its focus to eldest brother Anthony finally finding his own match. The Viscount Who Loved Me follows his relationship with the Sheffield sisters, Edwina and Kate. As the book's official synopsis details, "Anthony Bridgerton hasn’t just decided to marry — he’s even chosen a wife! The only obstacle is his intended’s older sister, Kate Sheffield —the most meddlesome woman ever to grace a London ballroom. The spirited schemer is driving Anthony mad with her determination to stop the betrothal, but when he closes his eyes at night, Kate is the woman haunting his increasingly erotic dreams… Kate is determined to protect her sister — but she fears her own heart is vulnerable. And when Anthony’s lips touch hers, she’s suddenly afraid she might not be able to resist the reprehensible rake herself…" Saucy!

We didn't see any Sheffield ladies pop up in Season 1, so it's likely these roles will be cast later. (And could be played by some exciting newcomers.) There's also another hint that Season 2 will follow Anthony's love life. As Marie Claire points out, "Those familiar with Quinn's series know that the bee shown in extreme close-up at the end of the season finale was likely a reference to Anthony's extreme fear of sudden death by bee sting, which is also what killed his father."

So There's Going To Be 8 Seasons All Together?

Netflix

Maybe! One can only hope that Netflix allows the creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen to continue the Bridgertons story, and he's totally up for it, too. As he told Collider, "the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure...I would love that. In success, I would love that." And many of the cast members are eager to reprise their roles.

After Anthony's sequel comes Benedict's book, then Colin's story, the aptly titled Romancing Mr. Bridgerton which follows Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) deep-seated love for Colin, evident even now in the first season of the show. Coughlan recently told the Radio Times that she's also up for it. "I'd love to go on that journey with her, to see how she’s changed," she said. "I'd really love to come back because I feel like we’ve just scratched the surface. And because there’s such a huge cast in this show, there’s so much more of all the characters. I feel like we’ve established this big world so I’d love to explore more of it."

Even fan-favorite feminist Eloise (Claudia Jessie) gets her own shot at love in the book To Sir Phillip, With Love. But all of this laser focus on individual books and characters doesn't necessarily mean that other characters will disappear. Their roles might be smaller in subsequent seasons, but Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, doesn't mind. "I love that [Daphne’s] story ends really nicely; it's all tied up at the end," Dynevor told Town & Country. "Now, I have a feeling that she's going to have to get involved with Anthony's love life, since it's his turn next. I'm a hopeless romantic, so I'm all for the happily-ever-after ending."