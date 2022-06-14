The Jurassic Park Cast, Then & Now

TV & Movies
The original stars reunited for Jurassic World: Dominion, decades after the original Jurassic Park hit theaters.
Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
It’s been almost three decades since Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park first debuted. The film became an international phenomenon, and the London premiere was even attended by Princess Diana.
DAVID AKE/AFP/Getty Images
Some of Jurassic Park’s original cast members — notably Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill — returned for Jurassic World: Dominion, which came out earlier this month. In honor of its release, here’s a look at OG cast in 1993 and 2022.