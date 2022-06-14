TV & Movies

The Jurassic Park Cast, Then & Now

The original stars reunited for Jurassic World: Dominion, decades after the original Jurassic Park hit theaters.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Laura Dern attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "...
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Arya Roshanian

Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

It’s been almost three decades since Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park first debuted. The film became an international phenomenon, and the London premiere was even attended by Princess Diana.

DAVID AKE/AFP/Getty Images

Some of Jurassic Park’s original cast members — notably Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill — returned for Jurassic World: Dominion, which came out earlier this month. In honor of its release, here’s a look at OG cast in 1993 and 2022.

