Justin Timberlake Was Arrested For DWI In The Hamptons

Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. The singer was arrested in the early hours of June 18 in Sag Harbor, New York, and was held in police custody overnight.

TMZ, who first reported the arrest, stated that Timberlake was arraigned and released without bail at 10:15 a.m. ET. He was charged with one count of DWI and cited for “running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane.”

According to People, the Sag Harbor Police Department is expected to release a statement later today. Bustle has reached out to Timberlake’s reps but did not receive an immediate response.

A source told the outlet that Timberlake had dinner at the American Hotel and was pulled over by policemen while driving to his friend’s house. “Nobody was hurt,” the source said.

TMZ reported that cops said Timberlake was “glassy-eyed” and smelled “alcohol on his breath.” He reportedly failed the field sobriety test when asked to do a one-legged stand and a walk and turn.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California on April 1, 2024. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Timberlake is currently in the middle of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He played his most recent show on June 15 in Miami, and is scheduled to perform at his next shows on June 21 and 22 in Chicago before heading to New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

It is unknown whether Timberlake’s arrest will affect his tour dates. However, one of his scheduled shows in Kraków, Poland is on July 26, which is when his next court date was set, according to TMZ.

A day before his arrest, Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day by sharing an Instagram tribute to his sons, 9-year-old Silas and 3-year-old Phineas, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel. He thanked them for giving him his “biggest purpose.”