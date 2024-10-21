Kaley Cuoco is reflecting on one of her career-defining roles. In a new interview with People, the actor recalled starring in the hit CBS sitcom The Bing Bang Theory, in which she played Penelope “Penny” Hofstadter — a role she would “absolutely” reprise.

“I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career,” Cuoco said. “I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre. It was some of the best years of my life and some of the most fun I've ever had.”

When asked if she’d consider playing the character of Penny again, The Flight Attendant star added, “100 percent. I love that character, and I always will. I would absolutely reprise that role.”

The Big Bang Theory premiered in September 2007 and aired for 12 seasons, reaching its conclusion in 2019. The series centered on a group of science-obsessed friends in Pasadena, California, and along with Cuoco, starred Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Johnny Galecki.

The sitcom won 10 Emmy Awards throughout its original run and spawned the spinoff prequel series Young Sheldon, based on the childhood of Parson’s character, Sheldon Cooper. The success of Young Sheldon led to another spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which began airing in October 2024.

The cast of The Big Bang Theory. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Cuoco previously discussed her Big Bang Theory days with Variety, telling the outlet in 2021 that playing Penny Hofstader was a “a once in a lifetime experience.”

“It was a great job,” she said, while also paying tribute to her cast mates. “It was a feel-good silly show, and these guys really were the heart of it. They made the nerd thing cool and popular and sexy and fun ... I really loved my time on it.”

Her Co-Star Isn’t Down For A Reboot

Cuoco isn’t the only Big Bang Theory star to have discussed the possibility of a reboot. On the Oct. 11 episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, her co-star Parsons was asked about his thoughts on a future revival — and he’s not convinced by the idea.

“I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much,” he said. “One of the things is that it was so special as what it was and what it is. And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason, and you can be certain it wouldn't be that. And so why would we be doing it?”