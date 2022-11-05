Imitation truly is the sincerest form of flattery. In celebration of Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday, her daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner each recreated a different one of their mom’s most iconic looks on Friday, Nov. 4. Lucky for us, they shared the final products on Instagram and TikTok. (Photos of Kendall Jenner have yet to surface, but it’s worth noting it was her birthday weekend as well.)

“OK, it’s my mom’s birthday dinner, and it was ‘dress up as your best Kris,’” Kim — rocking the matriarch’s signature pixie cut and wearing a familiar sparkly green dress and bow tie — explained in one video. “Does this one look familiar, guys? Her Christmas card, from 10 years ago. And we did that music video in it.” She also posted a TikTok of herself dancing to “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Pink, and Lil’ Kim from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack, referencing the getting “Krissed” meme.

The next day, Kim reflected on the bash while sending Kris warm wishes on her actual birthday. “We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you, dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are,” she captioned her Nov. 5 Instagram family photo. “Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what, you make the time and show up for each and every one of them, made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter. No matter what, you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much.”

Kourtney was next up with her take on Kris’ outfit from her cameo in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video when she parodied Amy Poehler’s Mean Girls “cool mom” character, Mrs. George. “Hey guys, um, I cut my hair,” she joked in a TikTok video that she captioned, “You’ve been KRISED.” So, yes, like sister Kim, she also included a sped-up clip of herself dancing to “Lady Marmalade.”

Meanwhile, Khloé channeled the floral pantsuit/oversized sunglasses/white fur coat combo that her mom is wearing in one of her iconic memes. “Happy birthday mom,” she captioned a post to her Instagram stories.

Kylie, for her part, rocked a bold red lip with her glam ’90s throwback look from a black-tie event Kris attended with Caitlyn Jenner.

Of course, the sisters documented their antics, as Kourtney toted Regina George’s mom’s video camera. Elsewhere, various other social media posts also gave a peek at Kris’ candlelit celebration, which included flowers filling up martini glasses and bags that read “MOMAGER” and “KMJ.” After loved ones presented her with a birthday cake at the head of the dinner table, Kris even sang some karaoke.

Clearly, Kris and her sweeties are still doing amazing.