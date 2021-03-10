Calling all mystery and thriller fans! Karin Slaughter's False Witness hits shelves on July 20, and Bustle is pleased to reveal the novel's chilling cover here. The bestselling author of The Last Widow and The Silent Wife has moved away from Will Trent and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in this new standalone, but her fans will find themselves in familiar territory reading this novel set in Atlanta, Georgia.

False Witness centers on Leigh Collier, a defense attorney going through a conscious uncoupling from her husband and raising her 16-year-old daughter in the midst of a global pandemic. When she's suddenly handed a multiple-count rape case that's going to trial in one week, Leigh finds herself staring down the man who knows exactly who she is: not Leigh Collier the lawyer, but her 20-years-younger self, who has spent the last two decades avoiding her past. If she doesn't win his case — and it doesn't look good — he has the power to destroy everything she's worked so hard to build. And that looming threat will force Leigh to turn to a long-lost family member for help: her kid sister, Callie.

"I’ve always been fascinated by the secrets and lies that underpin our lives, especially the ones that are so traumatic that we cannot even face them ourselves," Slaughter says. "That's the question the characters in False Witness must grapple with: what if your truth is too horrible to confront? This is the book that got me through 2020 — writing the story was my escape from the day-to-day and my challenge (and hope) as I tried to envision what life would look like when we all reached a new normal. I hope you enjoy it."

Karin Slaughter's False Witness is out on July 20 from William Morrow. For today only, pre-order the eBook edition of FALSE WITNESS by Karin Slaughter for a special discounted price of $4.99! (U.S. only).