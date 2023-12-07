A Bachelor In Paradise Spoiler Reveals Kat & John Henry’s Fate

Within days, Bachelor in Paradise Season 9’s Kat Izzo could see a future with John Henry Spurlock. “I found my person, like, I’m going to be engaged,” Kat says in a BiP finale teaser.

John Henry doesn’t quite seem to be on the same page, though. “My heart’s telling me to get engaged, but my gut’s telling me, ‘Don’t do it,’” he says in the promo.

Whether he gets down on one knee in the three-hour Dec. 7 finale remains to be seen, but fans have already been searching for clues if Kat and John Henry are still together after BiP.

A Quick Engagement

What’s clear is that they didn’t have much time to make up their minds. According to Reality Steve’s podcast, ABC filmed BiP in Mexico from June 6 to roughly June 23. Within that roughly two-and-a-half-week period, Kat first explored relationships with Brayden Bowers and Tanner Courtad, while John Henry dated Olivia Lewis.

Potential spoilers ahead. It seems that was long enough for them. Reality Steve reported on July 17 that “Kat and John Henry are absolutely together,” sharing a video of them at a Virginia Beach eatery post-filming. The blogger said he’s “99% sure” Kat and John Henry got engaged on BiP.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Fueling relationship status rumors, Kat, a registered nurse, accepted a travel contract in Asheville, North Carolina — i.e. the same state where John Henry lives — after BiP filming wrapped.

Paradise Lost?

In the following months, however, fans on Reddit have speculated that Kat and John Henry broke up. One user pointed out that Kat recently removed “North Carolina” from her Instagram bio, and it appears she moved out of the state, presumably when her nursing contract ended. However, she captioned a Nov. 27 social media post, “I’ll b back.”

Other Redditors claimed that John Henry “started following some insta models recently,” suggesting that could be evidence of a split. Another user wrote that they’re “convinced” Kat and John Henry are “done” because she reportedly posted in an Instagram Story about November 2023 being “one of the most challenging months” and included a photo of herself crying.

She could have been referring to online backlash following her BiP villain edit, though. In November, she wrote in a saved Instagram Story that she understood her actions were “triggering for many people.”

She said, “I am simply asking for some peace, as the past five weeks have been overwhelming and mentally compromising due to the negativity. Every hour, every platform, there is something new.”

When she shared a similar mea culpa to her main IG feed on Nov. 13, several BiP cast members, including Rachel Recchia, Blake Moynes, Kylee Russell, and Jess Girod, supported her in the comments. As some fans pointed out, John Henry was silent, despite Kat including tagged photos of him in the post.

Whether or not that confirmed a breakup or if he’s simply avoiding spoiling their relationship, the BiP finale should provide some answers.