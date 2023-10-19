You can always count on new arrivals to shake up the delicate balance that is Bachelor in Paradise — and now that we’re a few weeks into Season 9, John Henry Spurlock will be one to watch. The promo for the Oct. 19 episode teased John Henry’s debut on the beach, and he (unsurprisingly) catches the attention of several of the women.

But the first order of business? Getting to know John Henry! For starters, he’s a suitor from Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season. But he was sent home early on, so viewers didn’t get to know him all that well.

That’s sure to change in due time on Paradise, of course. In the meantime, here’s a refresher on the 30-year-old underwater welder from Virginia Beach.

I Don’t Know Who This Man Is

If the sight of John Henry has you feeling like Keke Palmer in this Vanity Fair interview, there’s a good reason for that. Not only was his time on The Bachelorette short-lived, but he also met Charity (and viewers) while wearing his welding helmet.

He was sadly sent home the week later — and as he told BachelorNation.com, he saved his only rose from Charity. “Still hanging upside down,” he said.

He’s A Travel Buff...

According to John Henry’s Instagram, he works in Virginia Beach but calls Wilmington, North Carolina “home.” (That’ll be important later.) But he’s also a big traveler and spends a lot of time in the water.

“John Henry is ready for a love deeper than the ocean,” his Bachelorette bio reads.

... But Not A Film One

Like every Bachelor Nation bio, John Henry’s comes with a few fun facts. He loves pumpkin spice lattes and prefers ornamental grasses over flowers. Cool! But his third fact is pretty bizarre: He’s only seen 20 movies. Ever.

He’s yet to address this perplexing beige flag but did tell BachelorNation.com that The Departed is his favorite of said 20 films. To be fair, it looks like John Henry’s job keeps him pretty busy. But... wow.

So, Does He Weld A Connection?

Want to know how John Henry fares on Bachelor in Paradise? There are reports about his time in Mexico, and they tease a very romantic journey to come. Of course, spoilers ahead!

@johnhenry222/Instagram

According to Reality Steve, John Henry reportedly forges a connection with Kat Izzo. The Bachelor Nation blogger writes that they end the show as an engaged couple, adding that they were spotted together in Virginia after filming wrapped, via a fan’s video.

Interestingly, Kat recently relocated to Asheville, North Carolina, after accepting a work contract there and prompting speculation that she made the move with John Henry in mind.

One of Kat’s fun facts is that she gets told she looks like Julia Roberts a lot — but based on John Henry’s limited movie history, there’s a good chance Kat will have to introduce him to classics like Notting Hill and Pretty Woman.