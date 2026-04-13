Hollywood practically raised Kate Hudson, the daughter of film legends Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, meaning A-listers are just family to her. However, there’s one star who gave the actor goose bumps before introducing herself.

“I was more starstruck to meet Jake from State Farm than anybody,” she tells Bustle over Zoom, her wide-eyed smile indicating that she’s not joking in the slightest.

Hudson teamed up with the iconic salesman (real name: Kevin Miles) for an ad that plays as a new episode of her Netflix series Running Point, which sees Jake help out her character, Los Angeles Waves president Isla Gordon, by preventing her basketball players — specifically her most unpredictable athlete, Travis (Chet Hanks) — from making comedically stupid decisions.

“We thought it was so great and seamless, especially for our show,” says Hudson, 46. “And who doesn’t love State Farm? Even my daughter knows the jingle.”

State Farm

The new season of Running Point, out April 23, sees Isla unknowingly navigating her brother Cam’s (Justin Theroux) secret sabotage in his attempt to regain control of the Waves, all amid the first-world drama and high jinks that come with being part of a wealthy family.

“When you’re taking over the legacy of the biggest franchise in sports history, the stakes are so high, especially with someone like Isla as the only girl in the family,” Hudson says, before realizing she needs to clarify: “That we know of. Who knows with the Gordons?”

Below, Hudson opens up about Season 2 guest stars, her dream musical roles, and the iconic classics that she thinks deserve sequels.

Netflix

If I had a dollar for every time someone called me Jake from State Farm, I would be richer than Isla. What is the real man like?

I would’ve just given you a dollar because literally when they said, “Jake from... ,” I of course went, “State Farm.” He’s super, super laid-back. And I feel very happy that we got to be the very first show he’s ever been on. We were all having just a great time.

The second season of Running Point premieres soon. What twists and turns can fans expect?

Season 2 is as funny and wild as Season 1. Cam is emerging back into the family dynamic. It throws Isla off-kilter and makes everything else in her life start to unravel. Right when she’s starting to feel a little more confident, he makes her question her own abilities and internal struggles.

How does Isla grow as a result?

She’s always going to have a sense of doubt. She’s looking for her brothers’ validation, to be told that she can do it, and for someone in her life to actually give her that. Really what she’s finding is she’s the only one who can give that to herself, and she’s figuring out what her boundaries are — but of course, in a comedic, funny, very flawed way.

One of the people who always gives Isla her props is Ali, played by Disney Channel queen Brenda Song. How did you guys work to form the bond we see on screen?

We didn’t have to — Brenda is a sparkly, joyful blast. We’ve only known each other for two years, and we’re the only girls on set. Thank God we like each other! We just sit there and watch all these boys just be inappropriate and wild. Brenda is the best onscreen and offscreen bestie you could have.

Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix

You have some great guest stars this season. Who was your favorite to work with?

Ray Romano was wonderful. Octavia Spencer came and did some days, and that was just the best to be reunited with her. And Scott Speedman. Even my brother [Oliver] came and did a little something.

It’s a full family affair this season.

Yeah, it’s such a fun season, and I hope we get to go do a third.

We’ve seen a lot of classic films get the remake or sequel treatment. Which of your iconic movies would you like to get a remake or sequel at some point?

I actually think The Skeleton Key would be an amazing sequel and wonder why we haven’t done that. The movie did well, people love it, and it’s so rich for a sequel. And then everybody really would love to see a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days reunion or sequel. I get that a lot. Of course, it would have to be done right — I would never want to mess up where Andie and Ben are now. I don’t know where they are, but I think about it a lot.

You’re coming off an Oscar nomination for Song Sung Blue. What other musicals would you love to do?

I have a couple dream roles — who doesn’t want to be Sally Bowles? Who doesn’t want to do a Sweet Charity? There are a couple others, but I’m not going to say what they are.

We have to manifest it.

Exactly — I don’t want to say because of that. But when they’re done right, they’re so wonderful and such magic. I grew up on musicals. My daughter Rani and I just watched Meet Me in St. Louis for the first time together, which is one of the first I ever saw. The King and I was interesting to rewatch with her. I have lots of questions. But when you listen to these brilliant songwriters, it just takes my breath away. Eventually, I’d like to be able to write with people for a musical as well.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.