Hollywood is divided over one of our most prestigious pop culture events. Of course, I’m talking about the discourse surrounding the Disney Channel Mount Rushmore. The four Disney alumni who would best represent the network on a theoretical Mount Rushmore has become a full-blown debate — even between some of the contenders.

It all started when The Shade Room asked Raven-Symoné for her opinion on the Disney Channel forefathers. The host stated that Raven was the only alum who was widely agreed upon, and she concurred, naming herself, Hilary Duff, and Shia LaBeouf. But instead of Miley Cyrus, as suggested, she argued for the late Lee Thompson Young, who starred on The Famous Jett Jackson. “He is no longer with us, but he was the first Black show on Disney,” she said.

Demi Lovato later weighed in on the March 18 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, saying that some of Raven’s picks “definitely resonated” — but not LaBeouf (for good reason).

However, no one has yet to mention one of the most formative and everlasting Disney Channel stars: Brenda Song.

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Song predates nearly every Disney Channel alum who helped transform the network into a pop culture sensation. She got her start in 2000 on the movie The Ultimate Christmas Present, and remained a constant DCOM (Disney Channel Original Movie) presence, starring in 2002’s Get a Clue alongside Lindsay Lohan and 2004’s Stuck in the Suburbs. She had a recurring part on Phil of the Future in 2004, before getting her due on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, portraying the iconic London Tipton.

She played the heiress for over six years and racked up more guest spots and DCOMs, including Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior and The Suite Life Movie (yes, that happened). She even hosted the first season of Pass the Plate, one of those old-school short-form programs that aired during the network’s ad breaks. No matter which Disney project was your favorite, Song was probably in it.

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Lovato makes a good point that everyone’s Disney Channel Mount Rushmore will depend on who you grew up with. Raven and Duff inspired millennials, while Gen Z watched Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter. Those who straddle the two generations witnessed the network at its peak, with Cyrus, Lovato, Selena Gomez, and the Jonas Brothers at the helm.

However, Song is one of the only alums to transcend generations. A viral TikTok video shows this best, compiling past stars’ first and last times doing the famous “you’re watching Disney Channel” intro. Song filmed her first intro in 2004, and her last time was 15 years later, in 2019.

In addition, she still works with Disney — and didn’t have to reprise her beloved characters to stay in the fold. She has voice roles on Amphibia, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and Zootopia 2, while still working on other projects, like Netflix’s Running Point, and building her own legacy.

As Cyrus once sang, Song can buy herself flowers — but it’s time for us to give her some.