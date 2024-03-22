After weeks of speculation about Kate Middleton’s health condition, the Princess of Wales is speaking out. In a video posted to Kensington Royal’s X (formerly Twitter) account on March 22, Middleton revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer after her planned abdominal surgery in January and is currently in recovery.

As Kensington Palace announced in January, Middleton explained that she underwent surgery in London, which was successful. “At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she said. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

As a result, Middleton said that her medical team advised her to undergo a round of preventative chemotherapy to prevent the cancer from spreading further. “I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

She said the discovery of cancer came as a “shock” to her and her husband, Prince William, saying they have been “doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Prince Louis of Wales, Prince George of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

She went on to explain that she and William told their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, saying it “took time” for them to explain the situation “in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be ok.”

“As I said to them, I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits,” she said.

Middleton also addressed when she would return to public duties, implying that the previously reported timeline of her working again after Easter may no longer be the case. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able,” she said. “But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and King Charles III visit The Prince's Foundation for Children and The Arts at Dulwich Picture Gallery on March 15, 2012 in London, England. Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images

Middleton is not the only Royal Family member that’s currently battling cancer. In February, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment. A day before the Princess announced her diagnosis, Queen Camilla gave a health update on her husband during a visit to Northern Island, saying he was “doing very well.”

Middleton concluded her video by asking for “time, space, and privacy” for her family as she completes her treatment, and sending a message of support to those whose lives are also affected by cancer.

“For everyone facing this disease in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope,” she said. “You are not alone.”