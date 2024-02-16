Prince Harry is opening up about fatherhood and his relationship with King Charles.

On Feb. 16, the Duke of Sussex spoke to Good Morning America from Canada — where he will host the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 — and shared an adorable update about his and Meghan Markle’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

When asked about life as a father, Harry joked, “I can’t tell you. That’s classified,” before sharing that his two little ones are “doing great.”

“The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast,” he continued. “They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. I’m just grateful to be a dad.”

The Duke also got candid about his relationship with his father, King Charles III, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

On Feb. 6, Buckingham Palace announced that the British monarch had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, sharing in a statement that the King is “wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Prince Harry, Prince Archie, Meghan Markle, and Princess Lilibet. Alexi Lubomirski / The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

During his GMA appearance, Harry confirmed that he left his California home to visit his father in the United Kingdom “as soon as I could.” He continued, “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane, go and see him, and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

When asked whether Charles’ diagnosis could have a “reunifying effect” on his and Meghan’s strained relationship with the monarchy, Harry appeared optimistic.

“Yeah, I’m sure,” he replied. “Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”

Commenting further on the prospect of a royal family reunion, the Duke also confirmed that he’ll make time to “stop in and see my family again” during his next visit to the United Kingdom.