In a special message recorded for Place2Be's annual Children's Mental Health Week, Kate Middleton spoke directly to Instagram followers to promote mental health awareness amid the pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge discussed the theme of the week-long event, which is "Express Yourself," encouraging followers to find "creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas, and feelings."

"Whether that's through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry," Middleton said in the video, "it's finding those things that make you feel good about yourself." The royal recorded the message — her first-ever selfie video — while outdoors at the family's country home, Anmer Hall. It's unusual for a member of the royal family to share a front-facing video; in 2017, Meghan Markle confirmed selfies are discouraged under royal protocol. This makes Middleton's video, which is a direct address to followers, even more significant.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who has been an outspoken advocate for mental health in the past, emphasized how important it is for parents to care for themselves in addition to their children. "This is a hugely challenging time for us all, so please look after yourself, too," she said. Middleton encouraged followers to prioritize themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it's important to share thoughts and feelings and "find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care."

Throughout the pandemic, she has been candid about the challenges of parenting in such difficult circumstances. Earlier in January, the Duchess participated in a video chat with Melissa Loosemore, the headteacher of Roe Green Junior School in London, and called homeschooling her three-children "exhausting," according to People. Middleton went on to praise fellow parents for taking on multiple roles amid the lockdown, saying that she knows "how challenging it is juggling work, home life, school life and everything else that you as parents are doing."

The royal also urged parents to prioritize their own well-being during the video call, saying, "Make sure everyone looks after themselves — it's very hard to prioritize but it's definitely needed now more than ever." She reiterated that self-care makes for better parenting, noting that "it's important for our children that we look after ourselves too."