Kate Middleton Shared Unseen Photos With Her Kids In Honor Of UK Mother’s Day

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is displaying her impressive family tree. In honor of UK Mother’s Day (aka Mothering Sunday) on March 19, Kate Middleton shared unseen photos with her adorable heirs — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” read the caption of the post that appeared on the official joint account she shares with husband Prince William.

Taken by photographer Matt Porteous, the first image shows a casually dressed Princess Kate and her three children perched in the branches of a tree on the grounds of Anmer Hall, the royal couple’s country estate in Norfolk. In a second photo, the mother of three is smiling sweetly as she cradles Louis in her arms. Porteous has photographed the Wales family multiple times over the years (including at the younger prince’s christening in 2018), and these snaps are reportedly outtakes from their 2022 Christmas card shoot, per Glamour UK.

The British fashion magazine credited Kate’s outfit as including a broderie anglaise blouse from MiH Jeans ($352), which she paired with her go-to white Superga sneakers ($42). Meanwhile, all three children wore various items from the children’s label Trotters, with George completing his look with Nike sneakers and a Ralph Lauren polo.

Elsewhere in the royal family on Mothering Sunday, King Charles III paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram, sharing a childhood photo with the late matriarch, who died on Sept. 8 at age 96. “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special [Mother’s Day],” read the caption of an official post, which also included Rosalind Shand, late mother of Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The family will have a new photo opp in the near future, too, as King Charles’ coronation, which will take place on May 6, approaches. William and Catherine are both expected to be part of the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, according to a report from Times, which cited leaked rehearsal plans. George, Charlotte, and Louis will also reportedly ride along with their parents in a carriage. According to People, however, the plans are premature, and the Prince and Princess of Wales are still considering what, if any, part their children will play in the historic event.

Given that George is now the second in line to the throne, he is likely to take center stage at his grandfather’s coronation. However, the Daily Express reported that William and Kate are concerned about putting too much pressure on the 9-year-old. “I’ve heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role,” royal author Tom Quinn told the outlet. “I’ve heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him.”