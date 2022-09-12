Everything We Know About King Charles III's Coronation

Following the announcement that Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, had died on Sep. 8, 2022, her first-born child, Prince Charles, became King Charles III. He did so under the old common law Rex nunquam moritur, a Latin phrase which translates to “The king never dies.” On Sept. 10, Charles was formally proclaimed king during a ceremony at St. James's Palace. The next step in Charles’s ascension to the throne will be the coronation ceremony. But when will that prestigious event take place? Read on for everything we know so far.

King Charles III’s Coronation

It will be a while until a formal coronation. The coronation of the Queen took place in June 1953 — sixteen months after the death of her father, King George VI. Her coronation was delayed for over a year to preserve the royal tradition of ensuring "an appropriate length of mourning time" has taken place. According to The Telegraph, Charles is expected to be coronated in the spring or summer of 2023.

Plans for Charles' coronation have reportedly been drawn up under the codename Operation Golden Orb, per The Telegraph. It will allegedly be "shorter, smaller, less expensive, and more representative of different faiths and community groups." Charles is reportedly "said to have expressed a wish that it reflects the ethnic diversity of modern Britain."

Will Camilla, Queen Consort Be Coronated Alongside King Charles III?

Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned Queen, as confirmed by Queen Elizabeth II during the Platinum Jubilee. Camilla will be the first consort to be crowned since 1937. Prince Philip wasn't entitled, as a male consort to the crown.

Will King Charles III’s Coronation Be A Bank Holiday?

It has not yet been declared if the coronation of King Charles III will be a bank holiday in the UK. The government has stated that “a decision will be made nearer the time.”

What Is The Accession Council Ceremony?

Charles was formally declared king during the Accession Council ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10. The ceremony was televised for the first time in history and was conducted by a group known as the Privy Council, which is the formal body of advisors to the British monarch. The Privy Council is made up of 700 members, according to ITV News. However, only 200 were present for the formal proclamation of Charles as the new British monarch.

Among the attendees were William, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort, the newly-appointed Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and six former British Prime Ministers: John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson.

During the historical ceremony, King Charles said that the death of his mother was an “irreparable loss,” and paid tribute to her “selfless service.” The monarch added: “My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication, and its devotion.”