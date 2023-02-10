Kate Winslet Just Revealed Who Was Really Behind Her Titanic Nude

To mark the 25th anniversary of Titanic, the film’s director, James Cameron, recently looked back at the Oscar-winning disaster flick in National Geographic’s Titanic: 25 Years Later. During the special, Cameron shared behind-the-scenes info and clarified a long-standing debate among fans. However, the Avatar director isn’t the only one to have divulged BTS tidbits over the years, and back in 2017, Kate Winslet (who played Rose Dewitt Bukater) revealed that it was in fact Cameron, not the character of Jack Dawson, who sketched the iconic Titanic drawing.

As fans will recall, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack is asked by Rose to “draw me like one of your French girls” during one romantic scene. Jack is then shown sketching a nude Rose, who is wearing the “heart of the ocean” diamond necklace. However, during a 2017 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Winslet disclosed that the Titanic director is the one who really drew her on set.

“Jim Cameron actually drew that,” Winslet shared. “Maybe no one even knows that until this moment right now. Jim Cameron drew that — and he did actually sketch me.”

The Mare of Easttown star then clarified that she was not actually naked during the filming of the famous scene, and was wearing a bathing suit while being sketched.

As mentioned, Cameron recently starred in National Geographic’s Titanic: 25 Years Later to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. During the programme, the Oscar-winner finally clarifies whether or not Jack could have fit on the infamous floating door alongside Rose during the film’s emotional final scene.

After testing multiple possible scenarios, Cameron admitted that “Jack might have lived.” However, because Titanic is ultimately about “death and separation,” he concluded that the character “had to die.”