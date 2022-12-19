Kate Winslet Has Finally Settled *That* Titanic Debate Once & For All

Since its release 25 years ago (yes, we feel old too), an infamous debate has raged around James Cameron’s epic disaster film Titanic, and its tragic ending. Now, one of it’s leading stars Kate Winslet – who played Rose – has weighed in on the story’s biggest potential plot-hole and settled the Titanic controversy once and for all.

Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as star crossed lovers Jack and Rose, the now-cult film sets their budding romance against the 1912 sinking of RMS Titanic – a huge passenger liner which was dubbed the “unsinkable ship.” And towards the end of the film, the pair must make a huge, life-or-death choice. Struggling to survive in the ice-cold sea, they both cling to a wooden door panel, but according to Jack it can only keep one of them afloat. In the film, Jack bravely sacrifices his life to save Rose, but fans have insisted that he potentially died in vain ever since.

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Winslet is shown an amusing clip of her old co-star DiCaprio refusing to answer a question about the infamous door panel situation. “No comment,” he repeatedly says and Winslet has the same question put before her.

“Oh, I don’t f**king know!” she jokes initially, before answering more seriously and discussing her “decent understanding of water and how it behaves.” This knowledge, the actor says, comes from her and her family’s love of windsurfing, paddle-boarding, scuba diving, and other water sports. “If you put two adults on a standup paddle-board, it becomes immediately extremely unstable, that is for sure,” she claims.

“The reality is… is it an intact door? No, it’s a bit broken, there’s a piece broken off. I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door,” Winslet added, giving her official answer. “I think that he could have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea.”

“You heard it here, for the first time. Yes, he could have fit, he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn't.”

Director James Cameron, meanwhile, has been busy conducting a “forensic study” to put an end to the speculation once and for all. “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” he told The Toronto Sun. “We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February,” he says.

“We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.” Well, there you have it.