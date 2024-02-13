Katy Perry Is Leaving American Idol After Seven Seasons

The new season of American Idol will be Katy Perry’s last.

The singer has served as a judge on the ABC reality competition show since 2018 alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 12, Perry cited her busier schedule for the year ahead as the reason behind her departure.

“This September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

American Idol stars Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Ryan Seacrest. Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat,” Perry continued, revealing that fellow judges Richie and Bryan will “find out tonight” about her decision to leave.

“I love the show so much but I want to see the world,” she concluded. “Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day.”

Perry hinted at her American Idol departure earlier that same day on Instagram. “Let’s play two truths and a lie,” she wrote in a caption to her 206 million followers. “1. I beat @usher at Monopoly Deal. 2. I’m headlining Rock in Rio this September. 3. This is my last season on @americanidol.”

Perry Will Star In American Idol Season 22

While the singer has announced she is quitting the show, Perry will carry out her judging duties in American Idol Season 22, which begins airing on Feb. 18.

Speaking to Buzzfeed after the Season 21 finale in March 2023, the “Firework” hitmaker joked that she feels outnumbered by the panel’s “testosterone” — and invited Lizzo to join her on the show.

“I would like Lizzo to come and join American Idol,” Perry said at the time. “This is an invitation from me, Katy Perry, and Lizzo, I’m asking you to join the panel ... I could really use some bold, honest, hot takes.”