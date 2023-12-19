Kelly Clarkson Hates Rewatching Her Old American Idol Episodes

Kelly Clarkson and Fantasia Barrino are revisiting their American Idol days.

The pair recalled their time on the hit reality competition on The Kelly Clarkson Show, revealing that they aren’t so keen on rewatching their old Idol performances.

During the Dec. 18 interview, Clarkson, who won American Idol Season 1, asked Season 3 winner Barrino if she’s “ever watched yourself on Idol?”

“I do, and a good glass of wine always sends me back, I kid you not,” Barrino joked, adding that she hates watching herself “with a passion.”

Kelly Clarkson performs on American Idol. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I hate watching myself,” Clarkson responded. “There's not enough wine in the world to [get me through it].”

After high-fiving a laughing Barrino, Clarkson continued: “I feel like if I got through that I could do anything. I was like I did that, and it was hard. I was tired.”

American Idol Reunions

Clarkson isn’t the only former Idol contestant Barrino has recently crossed paths with.

Appearing on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Dec. 15, The Color Purple star reunited with fellow Season 3 hopeful Jennifer Hudson 20 years after competing on the show.

American Idol Season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino. Ray Mickshaw/WireImage/Getty Images

“Fantasia, do you realize it’s been 20 years since we were on American Idol?” Hudson said. “I hopped on the American Idol rollercoaster and it’s been running ever since. I never would’ve guessed I would sitting here.”

When asked by Hudson what she recalls of her Idol experience, Barrino said that “working hard” stands out as a core memory.

“I also remember building great relationships and being around great gifts,” she continued. “Being up every morning, away from our families, but steady going because it was something we all wanted — and now look.”

Fantasia Barrino and Jennifer Hudson. Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Clarkson won the first-ever season of American Idol back in 2002, while Barrino was voted Season 3 winner in 2004.

Hudson finished in seventh place during Barrino’s season and went on to become the seventeenth person in history to secure an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).