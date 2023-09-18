With a string of hit singles, sold-out world tours, and a successful Las Vegas residency, singer-songwriter Katy Perry is recognized as one of the biggest pop stars in recent memory — and the American Idol judge just sold her music catalog for an eye-watering amount.

As Billboard reports, the catalog rights company Litmus Music, which is backed by the private-equity company Carlyle Group LP, confirmed that it has acquired the rights to Katy Perry’s studio albums that were released between 2008 and 2020 for Capitol Records.

Sources claim that the “Roar” hitmaker was paid a cool $225 million for her stake in the master recording royalties and music publishing rights to her five albums, which include 2008’s One of the Boys, 2010’s Teenage Dream, 2013’s Prism, 2017’s Witness, and 2020’s Smile.

Perry’s record-breaking discography boasts mega-hits such as “Firework,” “Last Friday Night,” and “The One That Got Away,” all of which are featured on the 2010 record Teenage Dream — the release of which saw her become the first female artist in history to have five No. 1 hits from a single album on the Billboard charts.

Meanwhile, in 2023, the singer’s hit single “California Gurls” was certified diamond by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), meaning the track has surpassed at least 10 million sales in the U.S. alone. As per Forbes, Perry has now achieved a total of four diamond singles throughout her career so far, making her the most diamond-certified female musician in history.

The singer’s reported $225 million paycheck for her music catalog is set to add to Perry’s already impressive net worth, which, along with her music sales, is boosted by her worldwide tour gross, TV gigs, an ongoing Vegas residency, her shoe line, endorsements, fragrances, and more.