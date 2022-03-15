Videos of Katy Perry’s mid-concert reaction to winning her appeal in the years-long copyright case for her 2013 hit “Dark Horse” are going viral on social media. While performing the song during a recent show of her Las Vegas residency, Perry sang, “So just be sure,” and then unexpectedly yelled, “before you take me to court,” instead of singing the original lyrics of “before you give it up to me.” She then added, “’cause I’m a Scorpio, b*tch!”

The Vegas audience thunderously applauded and cheered after the 37-year-old pop singer’s onstage reaction to her copyright appeal victory. A day before this March 11 show, Perry won a decisive battle in the legal battle for “Dark Horse.” In 2014, rapper Flame sued the 13-time Grammy nominee, claiming that the song borrowed too much from his song “Joyful Noise.” Initially, Flame won a large settlement, but in 2020, a judge overturned that decision, as the parts that Flame claimed Perry stole were apparently too basic to be copyrightable.

The appeals court’s March 10 ruling may be the end of the “Dark Horse” legal saga. The American Idol judge is clearly thrilled with the outcome, as evidenced by her next-day reaction to the verdict, and now her fans know exactly how she feels about coming out victorious.

Perry is in the middle of her latest stretch of shows in her Las Vegas residency titled Play, which began in December 2021 and runs through August 2022, as the singer has extended the venture several times due to demand and box office success.

“Dark Horse” is the third song Perry performs during the show, which also includes global hits like “California Gurls,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Teenage Dream,” and the residency’s closer “Firework.”

“Dark Horse” served as the third single from Perry’s fourth full-length Prism, which was released in October 2013. The song, which features rapper Juicy J, quickly became the singer’s ninth No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 in America. In the years since it topped the charts, “Dark Horse” has become one of a relatively small number of singles to be certified diamond in the U.S. for shifting at least 10 million equivalent units (it’s now up to 11 million). It even earned Perry and Juicy a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, though in 2015 the trophy went to A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera’s “Say Something.”