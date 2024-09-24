Chappell Roan has officially been Kelly Clarkson-ed. On the Sept. 24 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the talk show host covered Roan’s hit “Good Luck, Babe!” with guest Miranda Lambert, and their rendition is going viral.

Before their duet, Clarkson asked Lambert which artists she had been into lately, and they both lavished praise on Roan. Clarkson said her debut album, The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess, was “so good,” while Lambert explained how she first discovered it. “My brother and his husband were like, ‘You have to hear this,’ and turned me on to her music, and I was obsessed,” she recalled.

Lambert recently presented at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where Roan performed “Good Luck, Babe!,” but unfortunately, they didn’t cross paths. “I didn’t get to meet her at the VMAs,” she said. “I wanted to, but everything was chaotic, and I was like, ‘Dang it!’ I just wanted to tell her she’s so brave. And I love anything authentic.”

Clarkson, meanwhile, had praise for Roan’s vocal range (which means a lot coming from her) and even compared her lyricism to Lambert’s. “Her voice is insane, her range, how she just goes from head voice to chest voice,” she said. “Lyrically, I can see why you like her too. Y’all are very similar in how you write, it’s very storyteller, very funny, very clever.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before starting their rendition, Lambert quipped that she hopes Roan “thinks we’re cool,” which Clarkson quickly agreed with. “We love you!” she told the “HOT TO GO!” singer through the camera.

No matter what Roan thinks, fans on X approved. “Kelly took that song to another level!” one user wrote. Another joked, “Kelly Clarkson eating every other pop vocalist alive the second she opens her mouth gives me so much purpose and vigor.”

What Did Chappell Think?

Roan has yet to respond to the duo’s rendition, but she likely appreciates the support. In June, she commented in a TikTok video that many artists have offered their help and praise. “The pop girls that you and I have loved our whole lives... a lot of them have reached out, and it’s so sick to know that the girls are really supporting each other in the pop industry,” she said.

She reiterated her appreciation of her newfound peers in a September interview with The Face, even stating that Lorde helped her through an emotional airport breakdown. Now, she can add Clarkson and Lambert to that growing list.