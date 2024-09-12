Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have come a long way, from publicly feuding during their “Bad Blood” days to dressing as burgers and fries in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video. Now, the two aren’t afraid of celebrating each other’s accomplishments, as seen by Swift’s viral reactions to Perry’s Video Vanguard speech at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Sept. 11.

Swift, who became the most-awarded solo artist in VMAs history, was in the audience as Perry performed a career-spanning medley to celebrate her Video Vanguard Award. She was seen singing along to hits like “E.T.” and “Teenage Dream,” and even asked, “where’s the beat drop?” during “Dark Horse.” However, her reactions to Perry’s speech have fans cracking up.

Perry began her speech by announcing that she had just given her gravity-defying performance on the first day of her period. As seen in a viral clip from MTV’s audience cam, Swift was seemingly startled, pausing her applause and giving a confused look before nodding and laughing as Perry kept talking.

The honoree later paid tribute to LGBTQ+ communities, stating they’ve taught her “that you can be both kind and c*nt.” This seemingly resonated with Swift. As seen in a viral video from Bustle, she turned to her collaborator Jack Antonoff, who pointed at her as they both smiled and nodded in agreement.

Where Taylor & Katy Stand Today

YouTube / Taylor Swift

While Swift and Perry seemingly didn’t interact much at the VMAs (at least that fans saw), they are on friendlier terms these days.

In February, Perry attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia, and posted a backstage selfie of them. “Got to see an old friend shine tonight,” Perry wrote, tagging her location as “Swifties.” She even sang along to “Bad Blood,” the 2014 hit Swift reportedly wrote about her past feud with Perry.

In 2020, Perry explained why she and Swift decided to reconnect and publicly reconcile, stating that the media exaggerated their feud, which didn’t help matters.

“Gossip in life can take the elevator but the truth takes the stairs, it just takes time,” she told Howard Stern. “What I’m so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls. I always wanted the best for her and now we can talk about the best we want for each other.”