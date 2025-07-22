Kelly Clarkson is getting back to her roots. In July, the singer took a break from hosting her Emmy-winning talk show to launch her second Las Vegas residency, Studio Sessions, at the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The venue has hosted legends like Celine Dion, Adele, and later this year, Dolly Parton — but it may have yet to see a show that has been quite as intimate as Clarkson’s.

Caesars Entertainment sent me to Las Vegas to check out Clarkson’s newest residency. Leading up to her show, I went into full chill mode, enjoying the Voie Spa at the Paris resort, indulging in Martha Stewart’s famous pierogis at The Bedford, and sampling cocktails at Lisa Vanderpump’s newest lounge, Pinky’s. After a relaxing day at the Flamingo Resort’s new Go Pool, I went to the Colosseum for a night that took me back to middle school, when I voted for Clarkson to win American Idol.

The singer performed with dozens of musicians to bring her cathartic pop-rock hits and evocative ballads to life. She never used a single pre-recorded track, making the show feel both polished yet spontaneous. Plus, she threw in some deep cuts for longtime fans — and didn’t care what anyone else thought. “If you don’t know those songs, sorry, it’s my show,” she declared.

Here are the best moments from Kelly Clarkson’s Studio Sessions.

Kelly’s Studio Stage

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment

Clarkson established the tone of her show immediately, singing her 2023 single “Me” and 2004 hit “Walk Away” into a microphone on a beautiful set that was built to look like a high-class recording studio — complete with sound booths, multiple drum sets, and even a four-piece orchestra.

After welcoming the audience to her show, Clarkson explained that she took memorabilia from her home and recording studio to build her Las Vegas stage, including posters, vinyls, and photos with her favorite artists. “I have all these pictures up of me, Patty Griffin, Aretha [Franklin],” she said. “This is literally my sh*t on these walls. That’s my Dolly [Parton].”

Kelly’s Surprise Guest

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

After performing her 2004 smash “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” Clarkson lightened the mood by bringing out a very special guest: her daughter River Rose, who asked to perform with her mom that same morning. The two duetted on Clarkson’s 2015 hit “Heartbeat Song,” which she just happened to record while pregnant with River, making their duet a sweet full-circle moment.

Kelly Throwing Shade

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment

Clarkson always delivers two things at her shows: powerhouse vocals and endless banter. Between songs, she joked with the crowd and shared the stories behind her hits, which often involved shade at her exes and label bosses. Before “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” she proudly said the song helped her realize she could make “millions” from her “asshole” exes — without naming names.

Introducing her 2004 hit “Because of You,” Clarkson said her former label wouldn’t allow her to put it on her debut album, Thankful, because she was not yet known as a “songwriter,” and she still had to fight to include it on her next album, Breakaway. In her own words, she said the song becoming a hit was a “huge f*ck you” to her label, and thanked the crowd for helping her send that message.

Kelly Getting Nostalgic

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment

While chatting with fans, Clarkson spotted a sign with the phone number that callers used to vote for her on the first season of American Idol. “Oh my god, I’ve been looking for that,” she told them, warning the crowd never to Google themselves, before teasing that she needed the number for a potential project.

Later on, Clarkson reflected on her American Idol experience while introducing her backup vocalist Allison Iraheta, who competed on Season 8, stating how proud she was of their shared background. “It’s not promised that we get to do what we love for a living, but we f*cking did it!” she joyously yelled to the crowd.

The Kellyoke Song

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment

At every show, Clarkson does a special Kellyoke segment, where she sings a different cover of one of her favorite songs each night (and often outshines the original). At my show, she chose The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army,” which she called “such a sexy song,” dressed in a Stevie Nicks-inspired sequined jumpsuit that truly fit the glam rock vibes.