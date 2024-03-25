Katy Perry might be planning a return to music following her American Idol resignation, but she’ll be steering clear from one of her biggest hits thanks to Kelly Clarkson.

On March 19, Clarkson, who won the first-ever season of Idol in 2002, delighted viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a cover of Perry’s 2012 single “Wide Awake.” The performance soon caught the attention of fans online who praised Clarkson’s slowed-down rendition.

“This performance is perfection! I love the rearrangement,” one user gushed on Instagram, while another fan added, “This might be better than the original.” Among those commenting online was Perry herself, who jokingly wrote under a video of the performance, “Ok dang I can never sing that again.”

Responding to the singer’s comment, one user joked, “Once Kelly covers your song, it‘s no longer your song. She makes it her own and you never get it back.”

Released as the final single from her reissued third studio album Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection, “Wide Awake” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was inspired by “major life changes,” including Perry’s divorce from Russell Brand.

Kelly Clarkson performing Katy Perry's “Wide Awake.” NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“It's kind of like the labyrinth of my life in the last two years,” Perry told MTV in 2012. “I just wanted to tell a story about myself kind of going through this journey, maybe sometimes trying to get out of the maze. There's good parts, there's bad parts, and the whole time there's the younger version of me leading me through.”

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has covered Perry’s discography in recent years. The singer-turned-daytime host previously belted out the 2013 hit “Roar” and 2011’s “The One That Got Away” during the “Kellyoke” musical segment of her show.

The pair have also been known to show love for one another online. In 2020, Clarkson congratulated Perry on her 2020 single “Daisies,” writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Get it @katyperry you look BEAUTIFUL in this video #bytheway.” Responding at the time, Perry wrote, “Thank you, friend.”