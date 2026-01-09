From Kris Jenner’s viral facelift to Kylie Jenner’s boob job, the KarJenner family doesn’t shy away from discussing plastic surgery specifics. Now, Kendall Jenner is clearing the air herself — sorting through what’s fact and fiction about her cosmetic work in a recent podcast appearance.

Kendall Jenner’s Beauty Receipts

Joining Owen Thiele for the Jan. 9 episode of his In Your Dreams podcast, Kendall opened up about navigating acne scars — acknowledging that she’s been “extremely privileged” in having access to doctors who can help with skin rejuvenation.

Specifically, Kendall said microneedling with PRP (or platelet-rich plasma) has helped with acne scarring. She’s also had PRP injected for anti-aging purposes, she said. In addition to two rounds of so-called baby Botox (which uses a smaller dose of the botulinum toxin) in her forehead, “that’s the only thing I’ve ever injected,” Kendall said.

As for whether she’ll do Botox again in the future, the Kardashians star isn’t so sure. “I didn’t love it, and I don’t love it, and I consider it sometimes, but then I’m like, my eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have,” she said.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Why Speculation Is “Really Scary”

Kendall acknowledged the futility of trying to prove she hasn’t had more work done. “I’m not here to convince anyone, but I’m just here to tell you the truth — which is the fact that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face, nothing,” she said.

The model noted her concern with the “damaging” trend of doctors on Instagram and TikTok who post breakdowns of surgeries they believe she’s had. “It’s really scary,” she said, noting that young people might see the speculation and think they need to change their bodies. “They’re like, Oh my God, that’s what I have to do to look like that? And then they go rush, and they do something silly maybe at a young age, and they don’t realize...”

However, there is one theory Kendall finds compelling — if untrue. “I will say, the nose job allegations I’ve gotten — I would believe them if I wasn’t me,” she said. “I look at old photos of me, and I’m like, Wait, it does look like I have a nose job. I swear to God on everything, everything that I love, I’ve never had a nose job, OK?”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to insecurities, Kendall has her own but is working on being a little less bothered by them. “I’m only human. I want to give myself grace every day for the things that might bother me,” she said. “But as I get older, the less of a f*ck I give, and also the more I learn to talk to myself and be like, I’m good.”