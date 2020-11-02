Kendall Jenner's "No Social Media" Birthday Party Was *Literally* All Over Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted yet another celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic, except this one didn't quite turn out as planned. Photos and videos from Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday party quickly flooded Instagram over the weekend, despite the reality star's request to keep the event off social media. According to TMZ, over 100 guests attended the soirée, which prompted a ton of backlash online after the U.S. recently had its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases.

Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, Doja Cat, and The Weeknd were among the celebrity guests who showed up to Jenner's party in costume. Famous family members including Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West were also in attendance. According to Entertainment Tonight, all guests were required to take a rapid coronavirus test before entering. When no one seemed to be social distancing or wearing masks, however, people in the Twitterverse made their feelings known.

Per TMZ's report, flyers at the party also asked that guests "do not post on social media of any kind." Many Twitter users were quick to criticize the rule, speculating that Jenner and the Kardashian crew were trying to avoid backlash for throwing a party at all. Regardless, it didn't work out as planned; even Kylie was posting footage from the party on her Instagram Story.

Though Kendall herself didn't share any photos or video footage from the extravaganza, she did hop on Instagram to reveal her costume. The birthday girl recreated Pamela Anderson's look from the 1996 film Barb Wire, writing "don't call me babe" in the caption and reminding her followers to get out there and vote. The look was met with praise from fans, friends, and family members alike. "OMG U WIN Halloween," Kim commented. "How on earth did you pull this off so perfectly!!!!!!!!!" Khloe wrote.

Jenner's party came just days after Kim garnered online backlash for posting photos of her own lavish 40th birthday party. The reality star took her family and some close friends to a private island after "2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine." Although she said she was "humbly privileged" to be able to host the massive vacation, she received an abundance of criticism online for flaunting that privilege. Perhaps it's best that the Kardashians stop throwing parties in general — especially if they can't keep them off social media.