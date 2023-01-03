If Kim Han-bin from Netflix’s Single’s Inferno Season 2 could choose one word to describe his personality, it would be “positive.” That friendly energy was evident when he arrived on the beach, and his fellow cast members certainly took note. So it came as a surprise — including to Han-bin — that he was the only one who didn’t receive any postcards in the beginning. That might have had something to do with the fact that he volunteered to cook for the group though, something that took up precious time he could have spent getting better acquainted with the women.

Han-bin, who is 24 years old, eventually had more success, however, and it didn’t hurt that he knew exactly what he was looking for. “I like people with intense eyes. The kind who don’t avoid eye contact. There aren’t many people like that, so once I meet someone like that, I tend to fall head over heels,” he said in his Single’s Inferno intro package. “When I meet someone I like, I’m confident I can keep things fun for her all the time and make her happy. I want to meet someone who’s also positive, so together we can create a sort of positive energy or positive synergy.”

As you follow his journey to find that special someone, here’s everything else to know about Han-bin.

Kim Han-bin’s Job

When he finally got to take a trip to Paradise, Han-bin revealed that he is a chef at the Korea International Cooking Contest which he said is organized by the Korean Cooks Federation. After winning the grand prize in 2018, he shared that he also took home the Director of Organization Award in 2019. According to Han-bin, he has certifications for Korean, Western, and Chinese cuisines, as well as in food safety management through the National Restaurant Association in the United States. “It’s been about seven years since I started cooking,” Han-bin said, adding that he hopes to open his own restaurant one day. “I think I feel attracted to the cooking process. I have pride in myself as a chef.”

Single’s Inferno isn’t the only reality dating competition he’s participated in either. In addition to trying to find a partner on the Youtube LookGating series, Han-bin also looked for love on KBS’ Matching Survival 1+1 the same year.

Kim Han-bin’s Instagram

Though Han-bin isn’t particularly active on Instagram, he’s given a few glimpses at his life over the past couple of years. In the Netflix series, he said that he likes climbing, explaining, “It’s very refreshing because I like to sweat. The immediate sense of achievement you get is the appeal.” His social media posts make clear that climbing isn’t the only thrill-seeking activity he enjoys. In addition to participating in snow sports such as skiing and snowboarding, he seems to enjoy being by the water in warmer weather and is a skilled surfer.

Han-bin also might have unknowingly foreshadowed his Single’s Inferno casting by captioning a July 2019 shot, “Paradise.” Meanwhile, he appears to be close to his family, and in May 2020, he celebrated “Parents' Day in Korea” by posting photos of his mom.