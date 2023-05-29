Although she’s widely recognized for her luxurious lifestyle and many successful career ventures, Kim Kardashian likes to keep things simple when it comes to her children’s birthday gifts. During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast on May 22, The Kardashians star revealed that she gives each of her four children (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm) a letter on their birthdays that recaps their year and includes “who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like.”

“It’s so fun to see from the first year now,” Kardashian told host Jay Shetty. “One of them [North] is almost 10 years old. And I know that they’ll appreciate this. I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them ... I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me.”

The SKIMS founder also opened up about the challenges motherhood can bring, revealing that “there are nights I cry myself to sleep.” She continued: “There are nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas.” In spite of these difficult moments, Kardashian described being a mom as “the most rewarding job in the entire world.”

“There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.” She continued: “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be a more true statement.”

Meanwhile, appearing on the podcast, Kardashian also gave a rare update about her dating life and shared details of her marriage to ex-husband Kayne West.