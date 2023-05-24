Ever since divorcing her ex-husband Kanye West in 2021, and her subsequent highly-publicized split from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davdison, Kim Kardashian has kept details of her dating life tightly under wraps. However, speaking in a recent interview, the reality superstar gave a rare update on the status of her romantic relationships.

During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast on May 22, The Kardashians star disclosed that she is open to future relationships, but made clear that she is in no rush to find a significant other. “I definitely will take my time, and I think there are so many factors, especially when you have kids, of being mindful of people that enter in your life,” Kardashian explained.

Speaking to host Jay Shetty, she continued: “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me ... I'm so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There's so much going on that I'm not lonely.”

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder also opened up about her marriage with ex-husband West, and discussed the challenges of single parenthood, describing “mom guilt” as the “hardest thing.”

“You feel like you're the worst mom if something's going on and you can't fix it,” she explained. “You have to also separate though and understand that you need your own bit of sanity, so you have to do what makes you happy. Working for me, I love working, so that makes me happy.”

Kardashian’s most notable relationship began in 2012 when she and Kanye West first began dating. The former couple later married in 2014, and welcomed four children together — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce, which was eventually finalized in November 2022.

As mentioned, the reality star began dating SNL’s Pete Davidson in 2021, amid her divorce from West. However, the pair eventually called in quits in the summer of 2022.