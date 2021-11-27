Fans can now keep up with Kim Kardashian and 8-year-old North West on another social media platform. The mother-daughter duo launched a joint @kimandnorth TikTok account on Thanksgiving morning, and in the 48 hours that followed, their 32 videos had already racked 7.7 million likes from their 1.3 million followers. So far, the most popular post — which shows the pair engaging in a 20-second lip sync battle to Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold” — scored more than 11.2 million plays within 24 hours.

The account’s bio, which simply reads, “Me and my bestie,” alongside a kiss mark emoji, is certainly an accurate description of the tight twosome’s already dozens of day-in-the-life videos, in which they’ve shown everything from their holiday decorations to riding a golf cart to the park. Their first upload, which was set to the tune of Doja Cat’s “Need to Know,” documented a recent “spa day,” while also highlighting several Kylie Skin Products, naturally. They also showed Kanye West some love in another post, displaying a pair of Yeezys as his 2010 track “Power” played in the background.

Their other viral posts include joint lip syncs and dances to Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Coi Leray’s “Twinnem,” and Playboi Carti’s “Sky.” In another video, North shares the spotlight with cousin Penelope Disick, aka Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 9-year-old daughter, for a performance of Perry’s “California Gurls.” Days earlier, Penelope also invited North to create a video on her and mom Kourtney’s TikTok account in which the young girls adorably attempted the choreography to “Meet Me at Our Spot” by The Anxiety, Willow, and Tyler Cole.

Kardashian will likely leave a majority of the viral TikTok dance challenges to her daughter and niece, though. During a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode earlier this year, the Skims co-founder took TikTok dance lessons from Addison Rae. She admitted that she was “freaking out” because she’s “no dancer” but hoped the influencer could at least help her look better. “I have eyes. Like, I see I’m not the best at it,” she said during the “really intimidating” experience. “But I am going to soak this all in, take it home, and see if I have it in me to really do this.”

Only time will tell if rumored new boyfriend Pete Davidson will make a cameo in any of her and North’s future TikToks, but more viral videos are all but guaranteed.