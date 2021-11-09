Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson May Be In A Relationship After All

If your relationship radar went off when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster last month, your instincts may have been correct. After a visit to Knott’s Berry Farm, several date nights in New York City, a rooftop dinner in Davidson’s hometown, and reports that the two are “just friends,” sources are now saying that the reality star and the comedian re are — drumroll, please — “casually dating.”

“Kim and Pete are casually dating and seeing where things go,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Pete is really into Kim and excited about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but isn’t rushing into anything serious.” The insider added that the Skims founder “has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn’t know how he will react.” Bustle has reached out to Kardashian and Davidson’s reps for comment and will update this story accordingly.

The relationship rumors first began on Friday, Oct. 29, several weeks after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted Saturday Night Live. The two were reportedly spotted at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif., with a group of friends and they rode many of the attractions together. Kourtney Kardashian and her new fiancé Travis Barker were also in attendance, but the real thrill of the evening was that Kim was photographed holding hands with the SNL fave on one of the rides.

Kardashian and Davidson further fueled speculation when TMZ reported that they went for a “secret dinner” at Campania on Nov. 2, which is said to be the comedian’s favorite restaurant in Staten Island, where he grew up. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a source told Page Six. “It was just the two of them.” The following evening, they were spotted out to dinner again at Zero Bond in New York City and were joined by a few friends.

Before their multiple dinner dates, a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Davidson were “just friends.” But alas, things may have changed already. On Monday, Nov. 8, Davidson teased the relationship rumors during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. For a second, it actually seemed like he was about to confirm their romance on national TV.

“I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true,” the 27-year-old said. “I do have a show on Tubi coming out. The Tubi. A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi, but it’s a real thing.” His upcoming animated series, The Freak Brothers, will premiere on the streaming platform on Nov. 14.