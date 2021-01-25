One Of Matt James' New Bachelor Contestants Repairs Broken Hearts — Literally

As a cardiac ICU nurse, Matt James' late-arriving Bachelor contestant Kim Li has joked that broken hearts pay her bills. She's expecting a better prognosis for her time on the ABC reality dating series, however. Per her official ABC bio, she remains hopeful that meeting Matt will be her well-deserved chance at finding true love.

At first glance, the 28-year-old may come off shy, but the network promises there is so much more than meets the eye. She loves to play pool, dance, and she is a total thrill-seeker who loves to get her adrenaline pumping. Fun fact: Kim's future dreams include meeting Beyoncé and cuddling with a baby polar bear. Here's everything else you need to know about Kim before she becomes one of the five new women to crash the Bachelor party.

Kim's Job

According to her LinkedIn page, Kim graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from California State University Long Beach in 2015 and now works as a cardiovascular intensive care nurse at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. Recently battling the COVID-19 pandemic as a frontline healthcare worker, she says she primarily works with postoperative patients ranging from ages 50 to 95.

If she didn't have a career in nursing, Kim told ABC she would be an interior designer for hotels all over the world.

Kim's Instagram

As recently as September 2019, Kim shared an Instagram photo of then-boyfriend, YouTuber J. David Alvarez (aka David Alvareeezy), while the pair vacationed in Morocco. By February 2020, however, she revealed in the comments of a birthday tribute to a close male friend that they'd broken up. "Please stop asking me or tagging him in my things please," she wrote to her followers. "I don't owe you anymore [sic] information than that either." (Worth noting: she also never deleted other past photos of David.)

Kim — who shared she bought her first home in 2020 thanks to an assist from her realtor mom — also seems to have a great sense of humor, as evidenced by a recent baking fail. And she has at least one famous follower in NBA star Damian Lillard, though she doesn't appear to be following him back.

What Kim's Looking For

ABC noted that Kim tends to "wear the pants" in relationships, so she needs a man who is confident and won't be intimidated by her professional success. She is truly looking for her equal counterpart to share her life with, they added, and she's hoping Matt will be the one who's by her side when she returns home.