As the Kate Middleton photo editing scandal continues to grip the internet, other senior members of the royal family are preparing for some major annual events. For King Charles, the historic Trooping the Colour parade is next on the agenda, but the reigning monarch might have to make significant changes to this year’s event.

Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for 260 years. As noted on the official Royal Family website, the parade sees “1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians” walk through the streets of London in a “great display of military precision, horsemanship, and fanfare to mark the Sovereign’s official birthday.”

Per the Daily Mail, Charles is “determined to attend” the celebratory parade on June 15, despite his ongoing cancer treatment. On Feb. 6, Buckingham Palace announced that the British monarch had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, sharing in a statement that the King is “wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty.”

At this year’s Trooping the Colour procession, sources claim the King might travel through the parade by carriage instead of riding horseback. As witnessed throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, it is tradition that a reigning monarch rides horseback at the annual event while physically able to do so.

King Charles III at the 2023 Trooping the Colour parade. Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

As witnessed throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, it is tradition that a reigning monarch rides horseback at the Trooping the Colour parade while physically able to do so.

The late Queen last rode her beloved steed, known as Burmese, at the 1986 parade. In the decades following, the Queen attended the annual event in a royal carriage.

Charles revived the tradition 37 years later in June 2023, leading the central London procession on horseback ahead of the heir to the throne Prince William, and two of his three siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Not far behind were Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Queen Camilla, who rode past the crowds of royal spectators in a horse-drawn carriage.