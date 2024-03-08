Kylie Jenner is addressing claims that Timothée Chalamet is her fashion muse. Speaking recently to The New York Times, the Kardashians star was quizzed about recent fan theories that suggest her current boyfriend is the one to credit for her changing wardrobe.

The interviewer cited Jenner’s recent “puff-sleeve ‘cottagecore’ maxidress” as an example of her evolving sense of style, but Jenner denied that Chalamet is her inspiration. “I don’t know how I feel about that,” she said. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

Jenner added that she hasn’t heard of the claims as she doesn’t pay attention to speculation surrounding her personal life online. She did, however, admit the birth of her son, Aire Webster, did influence her fashion sense.

“It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” she continued. “Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’”

Jenner also addressed social media comments regarding her appearance during The New York Times interview, revealing that she’s no longer fazed by cosmetic procedure speculation. “It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted,” she added. “There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Reddit, fans of the couple debated whether or not the Dune star has brought on her changing style. While some remain steadfast that Chalamet is indeed responsible, others are quite so convinced.

“I think she realized that her old style was kind of ‘outdated’ for the younger demographic and she has products to sell,” one fan commented, while another chimed in, “The whole ‘clean girl,’ more natural, minimal style is in, which is why Sofia Richie became the hot topic of TikTok last year. I'm sure she realized she needed to pivot.”

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked back in April 2023, and their relationship was confirmed five months later when the couple was spotted being intimate at a Beyoncé concert. Following a string of joint public appearances, the pair also attended the 2024 Golden Globes in January, where they shared a kiss.