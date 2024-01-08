Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s romance has no limits — even the Golden Globes. Fans went crazy after the couple were spotted kissing at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, marking their first awards show as an item.

Jenner attended the award show to support Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Wonka. While some fans thought the two could make their first red carpet appearance at the Globes, he walked the red carpet solo. Instead, she snuck into the ceremony with him after the first commercial break, according to Variety.

Jenner and Chalamet have been getting cozy during the ceremony, as seen on camera before ad breaks, gazing into each other’s eyes romantically. As shown and captured by Variety in the press room, the two even shared a brief but sweet kiss, which has sent fans into mayhem.

“Obsessed With Each Other”

While some people are still in denial that Chalamet and Jenner are dating, other fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their adoration for the couple. “How could you say that kylie jenner and timothee chalamet aren’t in love?” one fan asked.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in 2023. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

“I gotta say, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just seem to be obsessed with each other and it's super cute,” one fan wrote, with another writing, “Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are cute though.”

However, others couldn’t get over the shock of Chalamet and Jenner showing PDA on TV. “Not kylie jenner and timothée chalamet caught kissing at the #GoldenGlobes talk about a jump scare my GODDDD,” one user commented. “THEY CAUGHT KYLIE AND TIMOTHEE KISSING IM SCREAMING,” another fan excitedly said.

Chalamet & Jenner’s Romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on November 1, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chalamet and Jenner sparked romance rumors back in April, but the two kept their relationship so quiet for months that many fans suspected the speculation was false. They finally went public in September after they were spotted kissing at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour show.

While the two have yet to speak about their romance, Chalamet and Jenner have made frequent public appearances to support each other. They attended the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in November, before she flew across the pond to London to attend his Wonka premiere.

Jenner also went to the Saturday Night Live afterparty after Chalamet hosted in December.