Kylie Jenner Called Out “Disrespectful” Rumors About Her & Travis Scott

Yes, she’s heard the rumors, but no, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not in an open relationship, according to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Sharing a screenshot of a May 21 Daily Mail article that claimed she and the rapper were back together but in an open relationship, Jenner tweeted, “you guys really just make up anything.” In a separate tweet, she also called out TMZ, after a fan pointed out the outlet was the original source for the story. (A subsequent Daily Mail post stated they’d contacted Jenner and Scott’s reps for comment on TMZ’s story ahead of publication, but did not receive a response.)

Although Jenner denied the speculation, she also made clear she’s “not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship,” adding that “it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.” Scott, for his part, has yet to publicly address the status of his relationship with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

TMZ wrote that Jenner and Scott’s visit to Disneyland on May 18 with Stormi, as well as a recent “triple date” with Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Devin Booker, were “signs they’re together again.” The outlet also reported that Jenner flew to Miami to celebrate Scott’s April 30 birthday. Citing “sources with direct knowledge and connection to both Kylie and Travis,” TMZ further noted that “both are cool with” a “non-exclusive couple arrangement.”

Jenner and Scott split in October 2019 after two years of dating, but have remained friendly and often spend time together as they co-parent Stormi, according to People. Despite Jenner’s denial, the magazine did similarly share via their own insider that the pair is “not exclusive, but Kylie isn’t seeing anyone else, either.” People’s source elaborated: “They love each other. They enjoy spending family time with Stormi. They all travel together. Kylie and Travis also have date nights. They have worked hard to create a family situation that’s best for them. Being together 24/7 doesn’t work, so they still have separate homes.”

In April, E! News reported they’re “good friends” and were prioritizing co-parenting Stormi, rather than focusing on a romantic relationship. According to E!’s insider, the duo has “a good thing going right now,” and “Kylie wants Stormi to have both parents around and values the family time they have.”

Unnamed source quotes aside, Kylie said as much herself in a March Harper’s Bazaar cover story. “We have such a great relationship, we’re like best friends,” she told the magazine of the “Sicko Mode” rapper. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Whatever is happening behind closed doors seems to be working well for them, regardless.