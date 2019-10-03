In case you somehow missed it, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently separated after two years of dating. A couple of days after the reports first spread, Kylie Jenner addressed the Travis Scott breakup via a straightforward tweet. Her post emphasizes they're on good terms with one another, especially for the sake of their daughter, Stormi Webster.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, Jenner wrote, "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. our friendship and our daughter is priority." While her tweet doesn't explicitly state that they called it quits, it essentially confirms the news. Not only that, but the post echoes recent statements from sources about how Jenner and Scott are handling the supposed split.

The reality star and the rapper will be splitting custody of Stormi, according to an Oct. 2 report from People. While the pair reportedly may not be living together anymore, they'll both spend quality time with their daughter and she'll stay with Jenner. "As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi," an insider revealed.

TMZ first broke the news about their breakup on Oct. 1. The publication reported that Jenner and Scott are taking a step away from their relationship — at least for now. The last time that Jenner and Scott were seen together in public was on Aug. 27 for the premiere of the "Sicko Mode" rapper's Look Mom, I Can Fly documentary. The two posed for photos along with Stormi, which marked her red carpet debut.

Considering what sources have said about Jenner and Scott's parenting style in the past, it shouldn't come as a surprise that they're putting Stormi first. In November 2018, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the famous pair wants to raise Stormi like any other kid. The source said, “Even though they have flashy lives themselves, they are trying to bring Stormi up to be as normal as possible.”

On multiple occasions, Scott and Jenner have opened up about how much their daughter means to them. In December 2018, the rapper told Rolling Stone how he felt when he found out that he was having a baby girl. While he initially wanted a son, he admitted, “After a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’ And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.’ ”

Back in May 2018, Jenner spoke about wanting the best for Stormi to The Evening Standard. The 22-year-old said of her daughter, "She’s going to have her own challenges. I just hope that she’s strong and independent and confident." And more recently, Jenner posted a video of Stormi on Thursday, coinciding with her tweet about Scott. In the clip, she gives Stormi a bunch of kisses before asking, "I love you. Do you love me?" And her daughter, of course, answered, "Yes."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Like Jenner said on Twitter, she and her ex are totally focused on putting Stormi first — and her latest Instagram proves exactly that. As for Scott, he has yet to publicly comment on this split from his longtime partner.