Kylie Jenner Wants You To Stop Worrying About Her Shower's Water Pressure

Rule No. 1 in life: Don't come for Kylie Jenner or her shower. A few days after sharing a video on her Instagram Stories of a very extravagant marble pink shower with dismal water pressure, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a follow-up video to prove once and for all that her shower — located inside her mansion that reportedly cost over $36 million — is operating just fine.

When Jenner released her initial video, the internet collectively gasped at the thought of the Kylie Cosmetics founder, who has a reported net worth of $900 million, having a mediocre shower. Instantly, her followers began making memes and joking that her water pressure was "pathetic." In response, the 23-year-old got petty and posted videos of the actual shower she uses every day. And yes, it's as luxurious as one would expect.

"OK, good morning everybody," she began, in an annoyed tone. "It is a beautiful day. I keep seeing on the internet my f*cking shower." She went on to clarify that the pink shower in the first video is actually located at her office, a subtle brag of how successful her many businesses are. "I think it's an amazing shower," she said. "I have no problem with it, but everyone seems to find the water pressure very concerning."

Jenner's "everyday shower," however, is better than what most of us will ever experience in our lifetimes. Its technology allows her to turn it on and set her preferred temperature before even stepping inside. "I like 102," she humble-bragged before confirming that the pressure is "amazing." "Thank you everyone for your concern," she concluded. "Happy I don't even know what day it is."

Immediately, her followers took to Twitter to both gawk at her bathroom and laugh at Jenner putting her shower critics in check.

Some users still questioned the reality star about the shower and wondered if it was really located at her house, especially because she recently vacationed at an uber-luxe villa in Mexico with her sister Kendall and friend Stassie Karanikolaou. However, Jenner clarified in her latest video that it is, in fact, at her house. And considering she's a near-billionaire, it's likely she has many of these showers at her mansion. The internet never learns.