Lady Gaga has been teasing her seventh studio album for months, which she and fans have dubbed LG7, but she surprised fans with a little treat before its arrival. On Aug. 16, she released a new single with Bruno Mars, titled “Die With A Smile,” which marks the pair’s first duet.

Sartorially, they’ve been suggesting the duet for the last few days. On Aug. 13, Gaga showed off a Bruno Mars T-shirt while playing the piano on Instagram, and the next day, Mars returned the favor by wearing her merch.

In the cover art for the collaboration, Mars rocks a cowboy hat and Gaga does her best Dolly Parton cosplay, complete with platinum blonde hair as high as heaven. But “Die With A Smile,” which is styled in that manner, is only slightly country. The anthemic ’70s soul ballad blends Gaga’s emotive pop melodies with Mars’ old-school R&B influences — plus a little twang-y instrumentation, which leads to an epic guitar solo.

Instagram / Lady Gaga

In a press release, Gaga explained that she was finishing up her own album “after a long day” when Mars asked her to go to his studio late at night. “I was blown away when I heard what he had started making,” she said. “We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him.”

Gaga’s “Die With A Smile” Lyrics

In typical Mars fashion, “Die With A Smile” is at once sweepingly romantic and devastating. The song portrays two lovers who want to experience their last moments with each other, not dissimilar to Gaga’s soaring 2011 hit “The Edge of Glory.”

“If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you,” they belt on the chorus. “If the party was over and our time on Earth was through, I'd wanna hold you just for a while, and die with a smile.”

As Variety confirmed with Gaga’s rep, “Die With A Smile” is a stand-alone single and may not appear on LG7, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

Read the full lyrics to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” below.

[Verse: Bruno Mars]

(Ooh, ooh)

I, I just woke up from a dream

But you and I had to say goodbye

And I don't know what it all means

But since I survived, I realized

[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]

Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow

Nobody's promised tomorrow

So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night

Like it's the last night

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over, and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

[Verse 2: Lady Gaga, Both]

(Ooh, ooh)

Ooh, lost, lost in the words that we scream

I don't even wanna do this anymore

'Cause you already know what you mean to me

And our love's the only one worth fighting for

[Pre-Chorus: Both]

Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow

Nobody's promised tomorrow

So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night

Like it's the last night

[Chorus: Both, Lady Gaga]

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over, and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

[Bridge: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Both]

Right next to you

Next to you

Right next to you, Oh-oh

[Chorus: Lady Gaga, Both, Bruno Mars]

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over, and our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you

(Ooh, ooh) I'd wanna be next to you