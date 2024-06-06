Lady Gaga fans are turning to astrology to predict Mother Monster’s next move. On TikTok, Little Monsters have been busy theorizing the release of her next album, and one viral fan theory predicts Gaga is planning to release new music on the next full moon on June 21.

The singer teased her seventh solo studio album in her newly-released Chromatica Ball concert movie. As the film draws to a close, a brief audio of what fans assume is her new single begins to play as the phrase “LG7 Gaga Returns” flashes on screen.

As TikToker Brandon Lance Garnsey pointed out in one viral video, the title of Gaga’s next single is thought to be “Dance in the Shadow of the Moon” or “Dance in the Shadow of the Night,” based on the concert film snippet.

The next full moon also falls on a Friday, which as the TikToker noted, is Lady Gaga’s new music release day of choice (She previously dropped lead singles “Born This Way,” “Perfect Illusion,” and “Stupid Love” on Fridays).

Further backing up the full moon theory is Gaga’s forthcoming Vegas schedule. Between June 19 and July 6, the singer will perform a string of Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano shows at Park MGM Las Vegas.

Lady Gaga performs live. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, for the week of the full moon (June 20 — June 27), Gaga’s Sin City schedule is conveniently wide open. “This means she would have a week to do promo for LG7,” the TikToker also pointed out.

Gaga’s LG7 Update

Mother Monster is yet to announce a release date for any upcoming new music, so Little Monsters will have to wait and see if the full moon theory is proved correct on June 21.

However, Gaga did share a small “LG7” update at the Chromatica Ball film premiere on May 23, revealing that her new album is “completely different” from her previous work.

“I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I just can’t wait to give it to the fans.” Teasing a potential release date, Gaga added, “They hate when I say, ‘Soon,’ but soon.”