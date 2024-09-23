It’s been a while since Lady Gaga has been up to her trickster ways, but her Instagram has fans feeling like it’s 2010 again. The singer has been posting mysterious Instagram teasers in the lead-up to her upcoming film, Joker: Folie á Deux, and fans think she might have something bigger than the movie up her sleeve.

First, Gaga posted an image that read “I’m ready for my interview” in creepy-looking handwriting, which tied into Joker given Joaquin Phoenix’s character’s talk show scene in the first film. The next day, she posted a teaser that said, “Don’t tell me what to wear,” against a black background.

However, her third post, “No duct tape, no mission,” included haunting music in the background, with brooding guitar chords that fans felt were reminiscent of Radiohead’s “Creep.” The pattern continued with her fourth post on Sept. 23, which said, “Moon dust gets everywhere,” and had more spooky guitar in the background.

Things only got more mysterious when Entertainment Tonight asked Gaga about the Instagram teasers. She kept up her poker face (pun intended), only stating, “it’s a secret,” as seen in a viral video. But naturally, fans have a theory about what that secret could be.

What Is Lady Gaga Teasing?

On Sept. 3, Gaga announced that she would release the first single from her upcoming seventh studio album (aka LG7) in October. While her Instagram teasers may relate to her new song, they seem more tied to the Joker sequel, which premieres Oct. 4.

Fans have connected the colors of Gaga’s posts to her character Harley Quinn and the Joker’s colors in the original Batman comic books. Additionally, she gave out T-shirts with these phrases (plus more Joker-esque sayings) at an advance screening of Joker: Folie á Deux in Los Angeles.

Therefore, some fans suspect that Gaga is teasing a Joker-inspired musical project that’s separate from the film’s soundtrack, which contains covers sung by Gaga and Phoenix in the film. This would be similar to Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift, a concept album inspired by her role in Disney’s live-action remake of the 1994 classic.

If true, this could be the secret project that Gaga’s been hinting at for over a year. In June 2023, she revealed on Instagram that she “wrote and produced music for a special project,” without getting into specifics. Her Vogue cover story published on Sept. 5 mentioned the “surprise project” again, making it clear that it was separate from LG7, which is set for release in February.

Gaga may have started the teasing for this early. A few days before the first teaser was posted, she stepped out for dinner with her fiancé Michael Polansky in a vintage T-shirt that read, “You’re now listening to Harlequin Radio,” a nod to her character Harley Quinn. Some fans now think this could’ve been an Easter egg for this project, with one fan even calling it a “Harlequin Radio” EP.

If this theory tracks, Little Monsters could be in for two new Gaga albums only in the span of a few months.