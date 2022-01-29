After longtime boyfriend Anthony De La Torre popped the question, Lana Condor didn’t miss a beat. “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star wrote on Instagram when announcing her engagement on Friday, Jan. 28. “I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere.” Condor also called her boyfriend of six-plus years “the greatest man in the world,” aside from her father, joking that their dogs, Emmy and Timmy “said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”

In addition to several engagement photos, Condor also shared an emotional video that her new husband-to-be filmed moments after he proposed. “Oh my God, you’re my fiancé,” she said through tears while showing off her new ring. As she explained in the caption, De La Torre worked with Paris Jewellers, a Canadian company owned by two Vietnamese women, in designing the sparkler.

“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is,” Condor wrote of the “most stunning piece” she’s ever seen. “I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

In his own Instagram post, De La Torre added that he was “so grateful” to have collaborated with the Paris Jewellers team and that “every detail of the ring has purpose and means so much” to him and his new fiancée. Deciding to get down on one knee was also a no-brainer for the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor. “I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years,” he wrote, in part. “The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife.” He also added that he celebrated the occasion by opening a bottle of champagne for the first time.

Less than 24 hours after sharing the happy update, Condor’s Instagram post had racked up more then 2.3 million likes, as congratulatory comments poured in, including some from Condor’s To all the Boys family. “I am so so so happy for you guys. My heart is bursting!” author Jenny Han wrote, while onscreen love interest Noah Centineo responded in all caps with “OH MY GOD” and “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!” Other famous friends to send their well wishes included Camila Mendes, Olivia Munn, Awkwafina, Suni Lee, Ross Butler, Brenda Song, Gemma Chan, Simu Liu, Amanda Gorman, Rachel Zegler, Janel Parrish, Joey King, Casey Cott, Sofia Carson, and Logan Browning.

After their meet-cute at a 2015 Emmy nominee’s reception, Condor and De La Torre celebrated their five-year anniversary in August 2020, both marking the occasion with heartfelt social media tributes. Condor, for her part, referred to her now-fiancé as the man of her dreams, her “most favorite person in the world,” and best friend. “You have taught me how to love and to be loved, to forgive and to grow, to never give up, to be each others teammate and cheerleader,” she wrote. “You make me laugh like no other and it doesn’t matter where we are in the world, as long as I’m with you, I’m home.”

Their romance even inspired Condor’s musical debut when the couple released their duet, “Raining in London,” in early 2020. “One day [our friend] and Anthony were working on a project, and I just came down and shared a journal entry that I felt was close to my heart. And then we wrote a song about it,” she explained to Self last February, also praising De La Torre’s romantic gestures, such as folding her pajamas and tucking them under her pillow every day so that she doesn’t “have to go looking for them.”

It’s no wonder their engagement was such an easy decision.