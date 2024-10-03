Lana Del Rey won’t let anyone ruin her happiness — especially the paparazzi. On Oct. 2, the singer made her first comments about her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene after her surprise wedding on Sept. 26. She also called out paparazzi that have been invading their privacy.

Del Rey commented on a fan account’s Instagram video of her and Dufrene sitting outside a New Orleans restaurant, explaining that paparazzi and drones were following her. “Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker.”

She continued, “But if Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch (a famous New Orleans paparazzi) could stop switching vehicles following the family — and stop following us around remote parts of the country and photo-shopping my wedding ring into a pearl — I know we would feel a lot safer.”

However, the singer clarified that this invasion of her privacy isn’t taking away from her post-nuptials joy. “All that being said Jeremy is the one and only,” she wrote. “And amazing. And we’re very happy.”

Lana & Jeremy’s Wedding

Del Rey and Dufrene got married in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, at the same bayou where he works as an alligator tour guide for Arthur’s Boat Tours, as seen in photos from Daily Mail. A source told People the bayou was a “special place” for the couple. “This is where they first met,” they said. “It was a beautiful, relaxed and family focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story.”

A couple of days before, People confirmed that Del Rey and Dufrene had obtained a marriage license in Louisiana. But despite this information, the wedding came as a big surprise to fans, given how she had denied that she was dating Dufrene a month prior.

The couple have known each other for years, with Del Rey posting photos from one of Dufrene’s boat tours (which are also a favorite of Glen Powell’s) on Facebook and writing that he even let her “be captain” for the day.