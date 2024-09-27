Lana Del Rey reportedly tied the knot with boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene on Sept. 26, according to images obtained by the Daily Mail. While the singer has yet to comment on her nuptials, the couple seemingly said “I do” in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, at the bayou where Dufrene works as an alligator tour guide for Arthur’s Boat Tours.

As seen in the photos, Del Rey wore a floor-length, ruffled white gown, and was walked down the aisle by her father, Rob Grant. Her siblings, Caroline “Chuck” Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant, were also in attendance.

After the ceremony, Del Rey and Dufrene were photographed walking hand-in-hand, with the groom in a dark-colored suit. They traveled between several white tents that were seemingly set up for the wedding ceremony and reception. Guests were also seen mingling near a boat decorated with green and white flowers, seemingly in honor of the nuptials.

The event came just days after People reported that Del Rey and Dufrene obtained a marriage license. As confirmed by a Louisiana court, the couple had 30 days to officially marry after getting the license.

Lana’s Relationship Timeline

Del Rey has known Dufrene for years, as seen in Facebook photos that she shared from one of his boat tours in 2019 — “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours,” she wrote.

However, dating rumors didn’t spark until May, when Del Rey tagged Dufrene in an Instagram post and called him “my guy.” A couple months later, they were spotted backstage at Reading Festival in England, where Del Rey was performing.

But on Sept. 1, Del Rey denied rumors they were dating in the comments of an Instagram post that gave details about her “latest boyfriend,” replying with a simple “No.”

However, roughly a week later, they were seen hand-in-hand at model Karen Elson’s wedding, which was also attended by Del Rey’s friend and collaborator Taylor Swift.